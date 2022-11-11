 
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ took ‘dramatic licence to the extreme’ with Diana: Royal aide

Netflix has been slammed by a royal aide for taking ‘dramatic licence to an extreme’ in its portrayal of the late Princess Diana in The Crown.

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter slammed the streaming giant for going ‘bonkers’ with creative liberties when showing Diana’s struggles towards the end of her marriage to King Charles.

Talking about a particular scene in the show that depicts Diana driving a car with failing breaks, Arbiter said, "She (Diana) did mention in the Martin Bashir interview that somebody might tamper with her breaks. But Netflix have gone dramatic licence bonkers.”

“She is driving in what looks like Belgravia and she's swerving all over the place and eventually stops. It just didn't happen. They've taken dramatic licence to the extreme,” Arbiter added.

The royal aide also rubbished suggestions of a romance between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull in the show.

