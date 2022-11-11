Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’

Christina Applegate recently talked about the difficulties she had to face while filming Dead to Me.



In a latest interview with Variety, Applegate revealed she was being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the middle of shooting her new Netflix series.

“I didn’t know what was happening to me,” said the 50-year-old.

The actress went on to explain, “That January, my toes got numb, and I ignored it. The balls of my foot got numb, and I ignored it. All of a sudden, I’d be, like, falling over.”

“People were like, ‘Oh, it’s just neuropathy.’ At this point, they had to take me with a wheelchair to set because I couldn’t walk if the set was far. I was sleeping all the time, and I gained 40 pounds — a lot of things happened,” she stated.

Following her diagnosis, Applegate mentioned that she had to “call everybody and be like, ‘I have multiple sclerosis, guys”.

Reflecting on her shooting days, the Bad Moms actress shared, “It was about kind of learning — all of us learning — what I was going to capable of doing. It had to be cold, because heat is our kryptonite. Can’t work those 18-hour days, you know? It was impossible and working under those conditions was like torture.”

For the unversed, the actress opened up about her health struggle on Twitter in August 2021.

“It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know the road keeps going,” she tweeted.