Friday Nov 11 2022
Meghan Markle bags a spot on ‘Kind List 2022’ with Duchess of York

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Meghan Markle has made it to Hello magazine’s Kind List for 2022 alongside fellow royal Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Malala Yousafzai.

The Kind List is described as Hello’s effort to ‘shine a light on the most inspirational people in the world’ to mark World Kindness Day on Sunday, November 13, and also includes a separate ‘trailblazer’ category, which included Meghan this year.

Also ranking on the list alongside Meghan are Malala Yousafzai, Kelsey Parker, Elizabeth Hurley, The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, and Dr Zoe Williams; Meghan reportedly made the list for campaigning for women in the US to have access to paid leave.

The publication went on to hail Meghan as a ‘voice for women everywhere’, adding that ‘female empowerment is at the heart of everything she does.’

Hello also dedicated a feature space to Meghan with Jessica Yellin, founder of News Not Noise, saying, “I have been impressed by her (Meghan’s) candour, vulnerability and resolve to improve the lives of women across the globe. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

Hannah Mendoza, co-founder of a business Meghan has invested in, also sang her praises, telling Hello, “As a first-time female entrepreneur, when she told me, with unwavering confidence, "I believe in you, and I believe in what you’re building", it became something I could reach for when, in moments, the hill feels too big to climb.”

