Critics targeting Meghan's podcast ignore Kate and William's YouTube failure

Only two videos shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on their official YouTube channel have crossed one million views since they launched their channel.

The royal couple changed their channel's name from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple shared their first video on YouTube in four months when Prince William announced the name of the Earthshot Prize finalists.

Kate and William's channel has failed to hit one million subscribers so far, a fact that royal fans often ignore.

The supporters of the British monarchy and royal expert are often seen claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity have decreased and nobody is interested in listening to Meghan's Archetypes podcast.