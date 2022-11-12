 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Critics targeting Meghan's podcast ignore Kate and William's YouTube failure

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Critics targeting Meghans podcast ignore Kate and Williams YouTube failure

Only two videos shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton on their official YouTube channel have crossed one million views since they launched their channel.

The royal couple changed their channel's name from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The couple shared their first video on YouTube in four months when Prince William announced the name of the Earthshot Prize finalists.

Kate and William's channel has failed to hit one million subscribers so far, a fact that royal fans often ignore.

Critics targeting Meghans podcast ignore Kate and Williams YouTube failure

The supporters of the British monarchy and royal expert are often seen claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity have decreased and nobody is interested in listening to Meghan's Archetypes podcast.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry issues statement hinting he doesn't plan to overshadow royals on Remembrance Sunday

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour while honouring husband Ben Affleck
Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’

Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’
Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’

Ozzy Osbourne reveals who he’d want to play him in biopic: ‘Not anyone like Johnny Depp’
Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

Selena Gomez 'thrilled' after receiving 'mind-blowing' response over documentary

Critics ravage Meghan Markle’s ‘possessive’ grip on royal titles

Critics ravage Meghan Markle’s ‘possessive’ grip on royal titles
Holly Willoughby chills with daughter Belle, shares glimpses of perfect girls' night

Holly Willoughby chills with daughter Belle, shares glimpses of perfect girls' night
Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’

Brad Pitt accused of overstaying his welcome at Aston Martin: ‘Messed up our schedule’
Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood
David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine

David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’
Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details

Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details