Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you're okay’

Britney Spears fans concerned as she reposts old content: ‘Prove you are okay’

Britney Spears sparked concerns after she dropped another old video on her social media.

Several followers of the Hold Me Closer hitmaker have pointed out that the recent reels of the singer on social media don’t show her face.

Hence, many of her fans are worried that something “bad” has happened to her and that someone else is controlling her social media handles.

The Princess of Pop recently re-shared a video of her on Instagram in which she could be seen riding on a bike in California with a mask on.

“I do this every morning!!! Some say reality is to escape… I think fantasy is to find a reason to be here!!!” Spears captioned the post. “Manifest your own world to your liking!!!”

“It’s a beautiful gift to have that ability!!! The man on the right sitting on the bench is there every day in the same spot eating a sandwich!!! I swear!!! I finally said hi!!!”

In the comment section, the singer’s fans expressed their worry as they wondered why she keeps sharing old content claiming it to be new.

One user even pointed out that she lives 30 minutes from Los Angeles and that “it rained for the last 2 days” there but in Spears' video, it appears to be a sunny day.

“Is that even you? funny how ‘current’ posts don’t show your face or only show your voice hiding behind the camera,” another user wrote. “How about a live one morning… prove you are ok!”

“She is probably in a mental hospital somewhere, and they just post the random old videos of her, to hide it,” another comment read.

“Old video!! She's wearing a mask whomever is running this account can't hide that something really bad is going on with Britney,” one user penned.

“Old old old content!! If she’s free, why not post her on her bike TODAY as she does ‘every morning’ #whereisbritney #justiceforbritney .. our pages r getting louder and bigger,” another chimed in.

“Our voices won’t be silenced for the passion of truth…. We love you Britney and care. We r here,” the comment added.