Saturday Nov 12 2022
Prince Harry ‘always chasing commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Prince Harry has just been accused of ‘constantly’ trying to chase commercial deals’ like Mike Tindall.

Royal biographer and author Katie Nicholl made these revelations in her interview for True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

She began by saying, “He's [Mike] making a lot of money out of it. I do think this all leads to the much bigger question about royals and commercialisation.”

“We dedicate so much time to discussing Harry and his commercial deals. How is this any different? It’s not.”

“But I think the point is, this really crystalises Charles' argument and vision for a slimmed-down monarchy.”

During the course of her interview, Katie also referenced the seeming lack of ‘permission needed’ and claimed, “Knowing Princess Anne...The idea that she’ll be sitting, cheering Mike on is absolutely unthinkable.”

“I think she’ll be thinking, ‘What on earth is he doing?’ And that’s probably the thoughts of most of the senior royals.”

“One wonders if the Queen was still alive, and knowing how close Zara was to her grandmother, whether she might have actually had a conversation [about her husband appearing] saying, ‘Granny, just so you know...’ I think that’s much more likely than not.”

“But the idea that they’d have checked with Wills and Kate? No!” she added before concluding. 

