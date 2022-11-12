Queen aide predicted Meghan Markle will leave royals 'in tears': 'Will not end well'

Queen Elizabeth II top aide had little faith in the romance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Her Majesty's Lady-in-Waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, believed the love story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will end in tears.

Author Tom Bower reveals in his book: "While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. 'That will all end in tears,' she is alleged to have warned. 'Mark my words.'"

Two years after her marriage in to the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry left the UK and quit their duties as senior royals. The move is widely known as 'Megxit.'