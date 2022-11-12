Meghan Markle advised to ‘be quiet for a while’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle has been advised to show some patience amid a series of recent confessions on her podcast Archetypes.



During her appearance on The Royal Tea, royal biographer Angelia Levin expressed being confused over the Duchess’ plans for remaining in the public eye.

"Well I think Meghan has wanted to be so private, now wants to do an A to Z of everything that she's like, everything she's been called every bit of her life and you know she's sort of now relying on the odd word, giving her view on it,” she said.

Angelia continued: “I think she should just be quiet for a while and get on with her life and stop hanging on to her royal titles and using you know the crown on her note paper and I think she's getting really boring about that.

"You know, find something really interesting you know find an area in your life that's not just about you."

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two’s podcast has been in the news lately as it was announced that Meghan could be inviting Kate Middleton to Archetypes.

Richard Palmer appeared on the Royal Round Up to share: “I don't think so. I don't get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment.

"Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained,’ Richard shared.