Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now

An anticipating trailer of Love, Lizzo, the documentary based on the American singer Lizzo has been shared.

The 34-year-old, three-time Grammy winner, gave her millions of "Lizzbians" a glimpse into her life on Thursday by sharing the first trailer for her upcoming HBO documentary.

"No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music," Lizzo said in the new trailer.

Love Lizzo is based Lizzo's career from her early days in Houston and Detroit. As can be seen in the trailer Lizzo describes her early years, saying that even though she didn't have the confidence in her voice to sing them herself, she used to make pop songs as a young child.

"Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute," she said. "... It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

The upcoming HBO documentary Love Lizzo will be released On November 24, 2022.