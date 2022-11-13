Christina Applegate reveals she may quit acting due to MS

Christina Applegate doubts she would return to after her recent role in Netflix’s third and final season of Dead to Me.

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021, which is an autoimmune disease. The actress, 50, was diagnosed while she was filming the third season of the show.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Bad Moms star revealed that filming the final season was "as hard as you would possibly think it would be."

"It's about finding what I'm capable of doing," the actress said of her acting future. "I'm so new in this right now. It takes time to kind of figure out this disease, and figure out what's bringing on symptoms. I'm just a newbie to all of this. So I'm trying to figure it out — and I'm also in mourning for the person who I was. I have to find a place that's as loving as my set was, where they won't think I'm a diva by saying, 'Hey, I can only work five hours.'"

Although Applegate may step away from being in front of the camera, she is open to transitioning into other jobs in Hollywood.

“I’d like to develop stuff, I’d like to produce stuff,” Applegate said. “I’ve got a lot of ideas in my mind, and I just need to get them executed.”

Her focus at the moment is on her family, specifically her 11-year-old daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, who she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble, via People Magazine.

“I love being here for her 100% all the time — to take her to school, to pick her up from school, to be here for her homework, to make her dinner, to be here when she needs me," she added. "That's kind of what I missed out on for a while. And she's very happy to have me here.”