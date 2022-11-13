 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson. — AFP/File
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson. — AFP/File

MELBOURNE: Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson said Sunday the T20 World Cup final would be a competition between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order.

In conversation with journalists, said: "The side which wins this competition between batting and bowling will ultimately lift the trophy."

Pakistan will go up against England later today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with skipper Babar Azam telling his rejuvenated side to ride the wave of four consecutive victories and win the final.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi will prove to be crucial for Pakistan," Watson said as he advised the young pacer to pick up England's wickets in the opening overs.

"I want Pakistan to win, not England. However, it will be a challenge for Pakistan to win today. They should not think about how they got here; today's match is important," he noted.

He added that if Pakistan dismiss England's opening pair, then they can gain control of the game.

Heavy rain could disrupt the MCG showdown and even see the teams crowned joint champions if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the two nations who played for the 50-overs World Cup 30 years ago at the MCG.

More From Sports:

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

All you need to know about Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final
Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings

Pak vs Eng: Where do T20 World Cup final players stand in rankings
Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar

Eng vs Pak: England aware Pakistan bowlers not like India, won't get walkover, says Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%

T20 World Cup final: Rain chances drop to around 40%
German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final

German Consul General to wear green shirt to support Pakistan in WC final
T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork

T20 World Cup: Gaddani artists wish for Pakistan's win in final with England through artwork
T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

T20 World Cup: England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final
Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled

Pak vs Eng: Toss for the T20 World Cup rescheduled
World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

World Cup 2022: full list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament
T20 World Cup: Where can you watch Pak vs Eng final live?

T20 World Cup: Where can you watch Pak vs Eng final live?
Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final, says Babar Azam

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final, says Babar Azam
India thrashing 'counts for nothing' in T20 World Cup final: England skipper Jos Buttler

India thrashing 'counts for nothing' in T20 World Cup final: England skipper Jos Buttler