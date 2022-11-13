Pak vs Eng: T20 World Cup final clash between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order, says Shane Watson

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson. — AFP/File

MELBOURNE: Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson said Sunday the T20 World Cup final would be a competition between Pakistan's bowling and England's top order.

In conversation with journalists, said: "The side which wins this competition between batting and bowling will ultimately lift the trophy."

Pakistan will go up against England later today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), with skipper Babar Azam telling his rejuvenated side to ride the wave of four consecutive victories and win the final.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi will prove to be crucial for Pakistan," Watson said as he advised the young pacer to pick up England's wickets in the opening overs.

"I want Pakistan to win, not England. However, it will be a challenge for Pakistan to win today. They should not think about how they got here; today's match is important," he noted.

He added that if Pakistan dismiss England's opening pair, then they can gain control of the game.

Heavy rain could disrupt the MCG showdown and even see the teams crowned joint champions if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the two nations who played for the 50-overs World Cup 30 years ago at the MCG.