Sunday Nov 13 2022
Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'

Princess Diana's iconic moment - dubbed as revenge dress, will be included in the season six of Netflix's famed The Crown.

During a live stream earlier this week, Sidonie Roberts – associate costume designer and head buyer for Netflix’s show said that such moments and the revenge dress are prepared for “meticulously”, reported The Independent.

“So, for us [in season five], that was [the] Panorama [interview]. Then in season six it’s the diving board moment,” Roberts explained.

“Those visually iconic moments that you know you’re going to get so much attention for, you just have to get them right.”

“The revenge dress is like the ultimate little black dress,” Roberts added.

“[So the dress] becomes quite symbolic for the moment where she chooses to wear it and it’s kind of representing the death of a marriage, the move away from the palace, and then the rebirth of this independent woman who was finding her voice and becoming even more of that legendary fashion icon on her own,” she told.

