Sunday Nov 13 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio birthday bash: Bradley Cooper oozes style as he arrives with Kate Hudson

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio recently celebrated his 48th birthday and the Hollywood star threw a star-studded bash at a private mansion in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 11.

While many famous faces were spotted at the bash to wish the Inception star on his birthday, Bradley Cooper grabbed massive attention as he made a stylish entry at the party.

The Hangover star was joined by his pal Kate Hudson as he was spotted driving his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles as paps clicked their pictures.

Meanwhile, other high-profile guests including LeBron James, Sir Mick Jagger, Tobey Maguire, Adrien Brody, Jamie Foxx, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Wesley Snipes, Stella Maxwell, Nicky Hilton, Sommer Ray, Jennifer Meyer, Caylee Cowan and more wished the Shutter Island star on his birthday.

Cooper’s recent appearance came amid rumors that he has reunited with his ex Irina Shayk after they were spotted on a few dates recently.

A source revealed that the former couple, who already shares 5-year-old daughter Lea, is even trying to have a second child together. 

