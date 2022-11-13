 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offered 'really nice gig' to continue royal duties

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had the opportunity to continue carrying out royal duties as the couple offered a half-in and half-out arrangement.

As the Duke and Duchess insisted on pursuing alternative ways to make money, Queen, Charles and William rejected the couple’s offer.

The Mail’s associate editor Kate Mansey shared: "When things were going wrong with Harry and Meghan, they were trying to put in place...what's an alternative going to look like?

"What can we help make it work? And that was one of the solutions, they could've had that.

"They could've had five years away in Africa, come back and forth. They could've had a really nice gig, I think."

Moreover, royal reporter Richard Eden said that Meghan didn’t have fond memories of South Africa.

Eden said: "When they visited South Africa on their tour, it wasn't wildly happy. And they didn't seem too keen to talk about Africa.

"Instead, Meghan talked about 'how no one asked about me' and she's since complained about the accommodation, how Archie was almost killed in a fire.

"So I'm not sure Africa holds particularly happy memories for Meghan."

