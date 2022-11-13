 
sports
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Fans dejected after Babar Azam's dismissal in T20 World Cup final

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during the T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/PCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during the T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on November 13, 2022. — Twitter/PCB

Pakistani fans were disappointed after skipper Babar Azam was dismissed in the T20 World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Babar was dismissed for 32 by Adil Rashid, who took the vital scalp after bowling a googly in the 12th over.

The skipper was the third batter to go down after England were able to send Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris back to the pavilion.

The World Cup means a lot to the nation as well as the cricketing fraternity as it has several similarities to the 1992 World Cup — when Pakistan won its first World Cup title.

However, Babar's dismissal was a setback to the fans, who were expecting more from the skipper.


