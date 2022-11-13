Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla Parker Bowles – who became Queen Consort after Elizabeth II’s death, was effectively cancelled overnight when her phone call with Charles was leaked.

However, the public perception of the royal since then has greatly hanged thanks to The Firm’s great ‘PR’.

During her conversation with The Independent, royal expert Tiwa Adebayo shared: “People felt outraged at their blatant disrespect for Diana, staunch loyalists even questioning Charles’s ability to rule.”

“Being royal, of course, Charles was shielded from the worst of the vitriol. [That] was reserved for the ‘evil temptress’ who had led our future king astray,” Tiwa added.

“The rehabilitation of Camilla Parker Bowles’s reputation has been The Firm’s single greatest PR project to date,” Adebayo says. “It’s taken the better part of 25 years, but it’s clear that the tides have well and truly turned.”