 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Finance czar cites market-based exchange rate reason behind economic crisis

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dars photograph taken at the Finance Division in Islamabad on October 28, 2022. — APP
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar's photograph taken at the Finance Division in Islamabad on October 28, 2022. — APP

  • Debt increased by Rs4 trillion due to high dollar rates, Dar says.
  • Minister assures Govt will try to depreciate dollar below Rs200
  • Dar informs Pakistan needs $32-$34 billion for current financial year.

DUBAI: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday slammed PTI's government for sinking Pakistan's economy in their four-year tenure.

The minister, while addressing during PML-N's event in Dubai, UAE, said that economy faced a negative impact when the dollar spiraled due to Pakistan's decision to move to a market-based exchange rate.

"The economy was destroyed in four years. Pakistan was on the verge of becoming Sri Lanka instead of turning into Singapore," he said addressing attendees of the party's event.

Dar added that the change of government was decided to save the state and the incumbent government is trying to provide relief to the people, in addition to controlling fuel prices.

Dar, while commenting on the rising dollar rates before he took over as the finance minister, said that the country's debt increased by Rs4 trillion and assured to maintain balance between the price of dollar and rupee.

"We will try to depreciate dollar below Rs200. Our government is determined to improve rupee's value against the dollar," the minister said on plans to ensure currency balance.

The finance minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is implementing economic reforms to bring the economy back on its feet.

"We will complete the IMF [International Monetary Fund] programme. Around $32 billion to $34 billion are required for the current financial year. We hope to collect the amount," Dar said speaking about the funds to be received from the global financial institution.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington

Imran Khan expresses desire to mend ties with Washington
ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism

ATC indicts Ali Zaidi, nine other PTI leaders for violence, terrorism
PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today

PM Shehbaz to leave for Pakistan today
Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing

Lawyer says Khurram and Waqar 'devastated' after Arshad Sharif's killing
IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets

IHC dismisses FIA's case against citizen on controversial tweets
President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides

President Alvi laments early election negotiations failed between two sides
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to Pakistan postponed, new date to be finalised soon
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds Lahore Garrison troops for services amid threats
Cyber scam: Victims stripped of billions in car, housing loan fraud

Cyber scam: Victims stripped of billions in car, housing loan fraud
Post-mortem report handed to Arshad Sharif’s mother mentions torture

Post-mortem report handed to Arshad Sharif’s mother mentions torture
Health issues force PM Shehbaz to prolong stay in London

Health issues force PM Shehbaz to prolong stay in London
Court to indict Shahbaz Gill, Ammad Yousuf in sedition case on November 22

Court to indict Shahbaz Gill, Ammad Yousuf in sedition case on November 22