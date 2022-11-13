 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown
Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Alessandra Ambrosio was nothing short of a vision as she strolled onto the red carpet during the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The legendary supermodel, 41 was a radiant beauty in an s strapless sequin gown as she showcased her ample bust and slender physique in a stunning gown.

The glitzy garment clung tightly to Alessandra's cinched waist and flowed to the floor.

Her light brown hair was swept to one side and worn in effortless beach waves.

Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles-based charity whose aim is to get essential goods like diapers and clothes to underprivileged children.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question
King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech
Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony

Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony
Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside
Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum

Petition to remove William as Prince of Wales loses momentum
Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'

Katy Perry opens up about 'Juggling working and being a mom'
Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants

Kanye West steps outside in style amid anti-semitic rants
Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film
King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition
Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’