Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Alessandra Ambrosio was nothing short of a vision as she strolled onto the red carpet during the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.



The legendary supermodel, 41 was a radiant beauty in an s strapless sequin gown as she showcased her ample bust and slender physique in a stunning gown.

The glitzy garment clung tightly to Alessandra's cinched waist and flowed to the floor.

Her light brown hair was swept to one side and worn in effortless beach waves.

Baby2Baby is a Los Angeles-based charity whose aim is to get essential goods like diapers and clothes to underprivileged children.