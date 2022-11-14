Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi took the main stage as hosts at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

On November 13, newlyweds, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

According to Enews, this is the first time that the couple has worked together and it's also their first joint celebrity appearance since tying the knot in August.

"Thank you for doing this with me, Taika," Rita told her husband to which the director of Thor: Love and Thunder replied, "Thank you for bringing me!"



Earlier in November 2022, Rita had discussed in an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show about the couple's co-hosting gig.

She said, "It's just nice to be able to do something fun with someone that is like, my favorite person."

Taika and Rita sparked their romance rumours back in 2021. The couple got hitched in August 2022 in a small intimate wedding.