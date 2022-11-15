Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest moves suggest they won't travel back to the UK to celebrate Christmas with their royal relatives this year.



King Charles and other royals have reportedly been on the verge of a meltdown since the Duke's memoir - set to be out on January 10, 2023 - was first announced.

The Britain's new monarch, who turned 74 on Monday, is reportedly planning to keep the royals' Christmas traditions in place, and he and his wife, Camilla, will be hosting the fam at Sandringham, where they typically gathered for the holidays during Queen Elizabeth's reign.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids are absolutely on the guest list for the whole shindig, but it sounds like literally no one expects them to actually show, according to the Daily Beast.



“Obviously [King Charles'] sons have a standing invitation, but the reality is that no-one is expecting Harry and Meghan to fly over, given that his book is hanging over everything," a source described as a "friend of the new king and queen" explained.