 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'giggled' after listening to King Charles, Camilla phone call

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Princess Diana rolled on the floor after King Charles and Camilla's tampongate humiliation, as per a cartoonist.

The former Princess of Wales, who heard the scandalous leaked phone call, months after her divorce with Charles was highly 'amused' in a cartoon re-creation.

Diana’s former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe talked about the reaction to the tapes in 2017

Mr Wharfe wrote in his book: “The backlash was savage. Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince's suitability to rule.”

He continued: “Cartoonists lampooned him in the press. One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused [Princess Diana], who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”

The intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla has been re-created for season five of The Crown.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold ‘even greater meaning’ after dad’s death

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade says paparazzi stress her out
King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'

King Charles' shocking move against Prince Harry labelled 'good news'
King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert

King Charles ‘much more accessible’ than late Queen Elizabeth: Expert
Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans

Kate Middleton’s ‘disgustingly altered’ picture upsets royal fans
Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son

Royal Family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo on death of newborn son
Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Meghan Markle is on a 'mission to take down Royal Family’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’

Prince William roots for team England ahead of FIFA WC: ‘The country is behind you’
Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute

Dave Chappelle changed his SNL monologue at the last minute
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West says Queen Camilla is ‘good on jokes’
Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands

Charles snubbing Harry, Meghan from coronation could play into couple’s hands
Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech

Eminem’s daughter details intrusive filming during dad’s Hall of Fame speech