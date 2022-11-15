Princess Diana 'giggled' after listening to King Charles, Camilla phone call

Princess Diana rolled on the floor after King Charles and Camilla's tampongate humiliation, as per a cartoonist.

The former Princess of Wales, who heard the scandalous leaked phone call, months after her divorce with Charles was highly 'amused' in a cartoon re-creation.

Diana’s former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe talked about the reaction to the tapes in 2017

Mr Wharfe wrote in his book: “The backlash was savage. Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince's suitability to rule.”

He continued: “Cartoonists lampooned him in the press. One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused [Princess Diana], who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”

The intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla has been re-created for season five of The Crown.