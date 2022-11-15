IDEAS 2022 kicks off in Karachi

Foreign Minister Bilawal inaugurates defence exhibition.

About 300 exhibitors from 32 countries will showcase their products.

Over 500 national, int'l delegates are taking part in exhibition.

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari inaugurated the defence exhibition being held at the metropolis' expo centre.

The defence exhibition kicked off today and will continue to take place till November 18 (Friday).

Speaking during the ceremony, FM Bilawal talked about various challenges being faced by the incumbent coalition government, saying that it achieved success despite the economic crisis.

"We also faced an energy crisis, and met the FATF conditions," he said.

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and high civil and military officials are also part of the inaugural ceremony.



Around 300 exhibitors from 32 countries will showcase their latest products. There are over 500 national and international delegates who are taking part in this exhibition, including high-level delegations from friendly countries.

A Karachi Show is scheduled to take place on the second last day of the exhibition (November 17) on the beach.

Traffic plan

Karachi's traffic police have issued an alternate traffic plan for the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022.

The traffic police announced a diversion plan in a bid to save the commuters from inconvenience as some of the roads will be blocked.

All the heavy and commercial traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Sir Shah Suleman Road will not be allowed to use the Stadium flyover. These vehicles will use Karsaz and Drigh Road to come to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA. The public coming from the airport will use the Drigh Road Flyover to turn to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA.

No heavy and commercial traffic on Rashid Minhas Road will be allowed to go towards the National Stadium using Dalmia Road. These vehicles can go to Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Vehicles will not be allowed to go from NIPA to PPP Chowrangi on University Road. These vehicles will travel from NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth or Safoora, or from Rashid Minhas Road to Shahra-e-Faisal.

Heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed from PPP Chowrangi to NIPA. These vehicles will use Shahrah-e-Quaideen to reach the Mazar-e-Quaid or Khudadad Flyover towards Saddar Dawakhana and Gurumandir.

Heavy and commercial vehicles from streets surrounding University Road will not be allowed towards Stadium Road. These vehicles will be diverted from PPP Chowrangi to Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Moreover, vehicles will not be allowed from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Sir Shah Suleman Road. These vehicles will be diverted to Karimabad and the right side of Dak Khana and Teen Hatti.

According to the traffic plan, University Road and surrounding streets will remain open for routine traffic. However, the traffic going from Liaquatabad, Gharibabad and Hassan Square to Shahra-e-Faisal will use University Road and then take a U-turn at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque to turn left from the Jaffri Optics to go towards the back side of the stadium, Karsaz or Millennium Mall.

During the exhibition hours from 7am to 6pm, both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed, and only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted. Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted from Karsaz Road to the Expo Centre and those without stickers will be allowed to turn towards New Town or Dalmia.

