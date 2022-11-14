Traffic plan for upcoming defence exhibition in Karachi

Motorists are stuck due to the closure of roads. — Twitter

Karachi's traffic police have issued an alternate traffic plan for the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, The News reported on Monday.

The defence exhibition will be held at the Expo Centre Karachi from November 15 (Tuesday) till November 18 (Friday). The traffic police announced a diversion plan in a bid to save the commuters from inconvenience as some of the roads will be blocked.

All the heavy and commercial traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Sir Shah Suleman Road will not be allowed to use the Stadium flyover. These vehicles will use Karsaz and Drigh Road to come to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA. The public coming from the airport will use the Drigh Road Flyover to turn to Rashid Minhas Road and NIPA.



No heavy and commercial traffic on Rashid Minhas Road will be allowed to go towards the National Stadium using Dalmia Road. These vehicles can go to Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Vehicles will not be allowed to go from NIPA to PPP Chowrangi on University Road. These vehicles will travel from NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth or Safoora, or from Rashid Minhas Road to Shahra-e-Faisal.

Heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed from PPP Chowrangi to NIPA. These vehicles will use Shahrah-e-Quaideen to reach the Mazar-e-Quaid or Khudadad Flyover towards Saddar Dawakhana and Gurumandir.

Heavy and commercial vehicles from streets surrounding University Road will not be allowed towards Stadium Road. These vehicles will be diverted from PPP Chowrangi to Shahrah-e-Quaideen. Moreover, vehicles will not be allowed from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Sir Shah Suleman Road. These vehicles will be diverted to Karimabad and the right side of Dak Khana and Teen Hatti.

According to the traffic plan, University Road and surrounding streets will remain open for routine traffic. However, the traffic going from Liaquatabad, Gharibabad and Hassan Square to Shahra-e-Faisal will use University Road and then take a U-turn at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque to turn left from the Jaffri Optics to go towards the back side of the stadium, Karsaz or Millennium Mall.

During the exhibition hours from 7am to 6pm, both tracks of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain closed, and only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted. Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be permitted from Karsaz Road to the Expo Centre and those without stickers will be allowed to turn towards New Town or Dalmia.

Parking

Only sticker-bearing vehicles will be allowed to be parked at the Expo Centre, National Coaching Centre and National Stadium. No vehicle is allowed to park on Sir Shah Suleman Road, Stadium Road to Hassan Square and University Road.

Residents

The people living on Sir Shah Suleman Road are advised to use Sehba Akhtar Road, University Road to go to NIPA.

Those going to Aga Khan Hospital have been advised to go from its rear side. Similarly, the Civic Centre should be approached from its rear side, the traffic police said.

In case of inconvenience, people may dial the Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma 1915, where traffic staff will be available to guide them.



Residents of Karachi can also follow the traffic police through WhatsApp number 0305-9266907, Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and Facebook page.

The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the traffic police to avoid any inconvenience. They are also requested to not park their cars, motorcycles or cycles on any service or main road.