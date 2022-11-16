Sanaullah once again questions number of bullets that hit Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday stood by his reservations against PTI Chairman Imran Khan's claim that he was hit by four bullets in the attempted assassination attack on him during his party's long march in Waziristan.

The minister, while speaking during Geo News' programme Capital Talk, said that he has constituted an independent medical board to investigate the PTI chief's wounds and would resign if his claim of being shot by four bullets is proven.

Sanaullah added that if Khan's not proven true, he should quit politics.

"We also know about the moment when the firing took place there. There was one man who shot a single burst. I stand by my position," the interior minister said reiterating his stance.

Earlier, Geo Fact Check, after seeing Khan's computerised tomography (CT) scan and X-ray prepared by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital — where he was treated after the attack, also found that the former premier was hit by bullet fragments in the attack.

Commenting on the long march's approach toward Islamabad, Sanaullah said that the Khan-led party's march has failed.

"Our preparations will, perhaps, go in vain," the minister said taking a dig at the long march.

He added that Islamabad's compromise is like Pakistan's compromise and said that the government will not allow this to happen.

"If they try to approach Islamabad as a mob, we will give them a strict response," Sanaullah said commenting on the PTI's approach toward the capital.

Sharing his remarks on the next army chief's appointment, the interior minister said that the PTI has tried to make two things controversial.

"They want to make the army chief's appointment controversial. It will become a joke itself. They are calling people [to their march] by paying them. He wants to make a spectacle out of the nation, [but] he'll become a spectacle himself," the minister said adding that the government is trying to avoid a clash.

Sanaullah added that this was the first long march to have taken place amid police security, is being led by a provincial government and is still not succeeding.

Responding to a question about slain journalist Arshad Sharif's case, the interior minister said that he will bring all facts of the murder in a matter of six hours if he finds six people for the investigation.

The six men include PTI's expelled member Faisal Vawda, the party's former minister Murad Saeed, Karachi Kings' CEO Tariq Wasi, ARY's owner Salman Iqbal, and Waqar Ahmad and Khurram Ahmad — the brothers who hosted the journalist in Kenya.

Sanaullah said that Wasi sent Sharif to Kenya on Salman's order and there is no doubt that the firing on the journalist was a cover.

"Arshad Sharif's murder has been proven. Salman Iqbal left for London. He is trying to get a visa for Arshad Sharif's mother, so she can come to London as well," the interior minister said.