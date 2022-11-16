 
world
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
China appoints Sun Weidong as deputy foreign minister

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Sun Weidong
Sun Weidong 

BEIJING: China's State Council announced the appointment of former ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong as vice minister of foreign affairs.

Deputy Chinese Foreign Minister Sun Weidong served as his country's ambassador to India from 2019 to 2022 and Pakistan from 2013 to 2017.

The 56-year-old diplomat completed his three-year ambassadorial assignment in New Delhi last month and returned to Beijing.

“Sun Weidong, who had just finished his 3+ year tenure as Chinese Ambassador to India, was appointed as deputy foreign minister, according to China’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security,” the state media said.

