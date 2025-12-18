Germany to take in more than 500 stranded Afghans from Pakistan

Afghan refugees are being processed inside Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, September 8, 2021. — Reuters

The German government said on Thursday it would take in 535 Afghans who had been promised refuge in Germany but have been stuck in limbo in Pakistan.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the RND media network that Berlin wanted to complete the processing of the cases "in December, as far as possible" to allow them to enter Germany.

The Afghans were accepted under a refugee scheme set up by the previous German government, but have been stuck in Pakistan since conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office in May and froze the programme.

Those on the scheme either worked with German armed forces in Afghanistan during the war against the Taliban, or were judged to be at particular risk from the Taliban after its return to power in 2021 — for example, rights activists and journalists, as well as their families.

Pakistan had set a deadline for the end of the year for the Afghans' cases to be settled, after which they would be deported back to their homeland.

Dobrindt said that "we are in touch with the Pakistani authorities about this," adding: "It could be that there are a few cases which we will have to work on in the new year."

Last week, the interior ministry said it had informed 650 people on the programme they would not be admitted, as the new government deemed it was no longer in Germany's "interest".

The government has offered those still in Pakistan money to give up their claim of settling in Germany, but as of mid-November, only 62 people had taken up the offer.

Earlier this month, more than 250 organisations in Germany, including Amnesty International, Save the Children and Human Rights Watch, said there were around 1,800 Afghans from the programme in limbo in Pakistan, and urged the government to let them in.