Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Michelle Obama opens up on why she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles III

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Michelle Obama recently talked about her potential meeting with King Charles III as she appeared on the BBC Breakfast show to promote her book The Light We Carry.

The Former First Lady of the United States previously broke a royal protocol as she put her arm around the Queen during a visit to the G20 summit at Buckingham Palace.

“There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol when you hugged the Queen,” host Naga Munchetty said. “Would you hug the King?”

Michelle responded that she wouldn’t try to hug King Charles.

“I would stand down until I was touched,” she said. “Or hugged.”

However, she previously expressed that putting her arm around the Queen was the “right” and “human thing to do”.

“What is true among world leaders is that there are people who handle protocol, and usually the people they’re representing don’t want all that protocol,” she said at the time,

“So you wonder well, who are you doing this for because they don’t want it, we don’t want it,” quoted Elle.

