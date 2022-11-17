 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out

Netflix's upcoming series, starring Noah Centineo, The Recruit is set to debut on the streamer soon.

Created and written by Alexi Hawley (of The Rookie, The Following and Castle fame), the series is an action-packed thriller which will give one a familiar feel like James Bond or Mission Impossible.

The series is directed by Doug Liman along with English writer and director Alex Kalymnios, whose credits include directing episodes of S.W.A.T., Titans and Quantico, who has also directed a few episodes. Centineo himself executive produced the series.

What is the plot of the series?

The story follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who just started his job at the CIA. Unfortunately for him, he gets a rocky start at his new job as he is entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players.

Owen discovers a threatening letter by a former asset Max Meladze who is willing to expose the whole agency unless she is exonerated of a serious crime that she is serving time for. Owen, who is in hopes of making a mark at the CIA, has to travel around the world to complete his assignment.

How many episodes are there in the series?

There will be eight episodes in The Recruit series.

Cast list:

  • Noah Centineo (Owen Hendricks)
  • Daniel Quincy Annoh (Terence)
  • Kristian Bruun (Janus Ferber)
  • Colton Dunn (Lester)
  • Laura Haddock (Max)
  • Vondie Curtis-Hall (Walter Nyland)
  • Aarti Mann (Violet)
  • Fivel Stewart (Hannah)
  • Byron Mann (Xander)
  • Angel Parker (Dawn)
  • Linus Roache (Senator Smoot)
  • Kaylah Zander (Amelia)

Watch the trailer here:

Release date for upcoming The Recruit series

The Recruit is set to premiere on Netflix on December 16th, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'

Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn 'support' against Beckham family means 'everything'
Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality

Brad Pitt smitten by rumoured girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'energetic' personality
Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split

Julia Fox planning to switch to 'women' after Kanye West split
King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

King Charles holds reception to help promote UK's small businesses

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

'Archetype' podcast guest sparks speculation about Meghan Markle

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up

Love Island stara Gemma Owen and Luca Bish announce break up
Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy
Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance

Howard Stern reveals he predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's blooming romance
Johnny Depp's daughter Lilly Rose shares her words about dad's trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's daughter Lilly Rose shares her words about dad's trial against Amber Heard

Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgård fuels rumours of first child with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny
Marilyn Manson claims he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson claims he's 'getting death threats' and 'career is in gutter' since sexual abuse allegations