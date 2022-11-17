Netflix upcoming series ‘The Recruit’ trailer is out

Thursday Nov 17, 2022
Netflix's upcoming series, starring Noah Centineo, The Recruit is set to debut on the streamer soon.
Created and written by Alexi Hawley (of The Rookie, The Following and Castle fame), the series is an action-packed thriller which will give one a familiar feel like James Bond or Mission Impossible.
The series is directed by Doug Liman along with English writer and director Alex Kalymnios, whose credits include directing episodes of S.W.A.T., Titans and Quantico, who has also directed a few episodes. Centineo himself executive produced the series.
The story follows Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who just started his job at the CIA. Unfortunately for him, he gets a rocky start at his new job as he is entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players.
Owen discovers a threatening letter by a former asset Max Meladze who is willing to expose the whole agency unless she is exonerated of a serious crime that she is serving time for. Owen, who is in hopes of making a mark at the CIA, has to travel around the world to complete his assignment.
There will be eight episodes in The Recruit series.
Release date for upcoming The Recruit series
The Recruit is set to premiere on Netflix on December 16th, 2022.