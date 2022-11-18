Irish and Pakistani players look forward to Women’s League

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali (L) and Ireland’s Gaby Lewis (R). — PCB/author

“I think all players here are really excited for the opportunity to be available for The Women's League," says Eimear Richardson.

Muneeba Ali says, “This has been a great initiative from PCB, league will help understand foreign players’ game plan."

The Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi.

Following the conclusion first-ever tour of the Ireland women’s team to Pakistan, cricketers from both teams look forward to being part of the inaugural edition of the Women’s T20 League set to be played in March 2023 in Rawalpindi.

During the Pakistan tour, the two teams played three ICC Women’s Championship matches and three T20Is over the two weeks.

Pakistan completed a comfortable clean sweep in the ODIs, but the tourists fought back to win the closely contested T20I series 2-1.



After witnessing the culture of Pakistan, the Irish players have expressed their desire to return to the country to be part of the inaugural edition of the Women’s League slated to be played in March next year.

T20I Player of the series, Ireland’s Gaby Lewis said: “Everything has been great here and if I get an opportunity [to play in The Women’s League] I will definitely come here and play. Everyone has looked after us so well, it’s great, we have been looked after by all very well.”

Orla Prendergast, who scored 96 runs and bagged three wickets in the T20I series, said: “That'd be a great opportunity. I think anyone who gets the opportunity to come over and play, it's obviously a great country to come to and play.”

Eimear Richardson said: “Yes, absolutely. I think all the players here; they're really excited about the opportunity to be available for The Women's League. And then I suppose the exposure, the experience of what that opportunity would bring. We're all just so excited to be available for selection.”

Muneeba Ali — who scored her maiden ODI century during the series — said: “This has been a great initiative from the PCB, the league will help us understand foreign players’ game plans. Foreign players have talked to me and have shown keen interest to feature in this league, I hope this goes a long way in the promotion of women’s cricket.”

Meanwhile, Fatima Sana, who has been part of different leagues across the world, said: “It is really good for us. The league will allow us to share a dressing room with other foreign players which will ultimately help to improve our game.

“Many foreign players have contacted me and expressed their interest to feature in the league, so this is really good for women’s cricket.”

Javeria Khan said: “This is immense. The league cricket will help us to cover the gap between us and the top sides of the world. The league will provide us with a platform to learn from foreign players, it will increase our confidence when we play with foreign players and ultimately players will benefit from it.”