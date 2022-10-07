 
sports
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
SDSports desk

'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League

By
SDSports desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Terming the Women's T20 League a "need of the hour", Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said the national cricket governing body's new initiative will polish the skills of women cricketers.

The PCB presented the country's first-ever franchise cricket league for women cricketers a day earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Raja wrote: "This initiative for our women cricketers is the need of the hour."

"Not only will the Women's League help hone the skills of our current cricketers but strengthen the pool of talent. In March we will back our girls, break barriers, and level the playing field," the former cricketer wrote.

It should be noted that the Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy. Some matches will take place before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8's finale. 

