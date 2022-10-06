In a landmark move, PCB presents first-ever franchise cricket league for women

 
A representational image of the first look of The Women League. — Twitter Screengrab via PCB
LAHORE: In a landmark development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday presented the country's first-ever franchise cricket league for women cricketers.

During the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) season one, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shared the first look at "The Women's League".

The Women's League will take place from March 3 to 18, 2023, in Rawalpindi, alongside the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The league will feature four franchises that will fight for the trophy. Some matches will take place before PSL 8 whereas the final match will be played a day before PSL 8's finale. 


