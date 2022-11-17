Jana Kramer clears up about her split with Chris Evans: Find out

Jana Kramer has recently explained how her “embarrassing bathroom moment” had nothing to do with the end of her brief relationship with Chris Evans.



On Wednesday, the One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram story and criticised the news headlines, stating Evans “didn’t ghost” her because of “bathroom story”.

“First of all, he didn't ghost me. We just stopped talking,” clarified the 38-year-old via Page Six.

The singer continued, “And it wasn't because of that. Like, I was just saying an embarrassing moment.”

“Can we all just like, laugh at ourselves? It's so silly,” she remarked.

Earlier, Kramer disclosed on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast that she “went on a few dates" with Chris” over a decade ago.

The songstress shared how she went to Evans’ house after eating asparagus and later used his bathroom.

Then she recalled the actor going to the same bathroom and that was it.

“We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends and then in the morning I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house,” mentioned Kramer.

“I never heard from him again,” she added.

For the unversed, Kramer has been married three times.