Meghan Markle lost Princess Diana engagement ring due to 'selfless' Harry

Meghan Markle was deprived of Princess Diana's engagement ring on her wedding day.

It is reported that Prince Harry famously wanted his mother's sapphire ring for his future bride. Prince William, on the other hand, wanted to keep his mum's watch.

Butler Paul Burrell revealed: "I’d like mummy’s Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to her for her 21st birthday."



Recalling Harry's words, Paul Burell added: "I remember when I held mummy's hand when I was a small boy and that ring always hurt me because it was so big."



However, when William decided to ask Kate Middleton to marry him, Harry selflessly gave up the ring so that his brother could have the perfect proposal.

"His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That's selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was," noted Mr Burell.



William and Kate eventually tied the knot in 2011.