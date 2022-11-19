Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles were ‘more than serious’ in relationship before split

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have shocked the world after calling off their two-year long relationship.

The As It Was singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, are ‘taking a break’ from their relationship after dating since 2021, multiple media sources confirmed.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," said one source. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," added another source close to the pair. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," said a friend.

Looking back at their whirlwind romance, Styles and Wilde began dating when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

The duo made headlines when they were clicked holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021.

Wilde’s romance with the Harry’s House singer came two months after her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Throughout their relationship, Styles and Wilde remained supportive towards each other. Wilde was also spotted at Styles’ Harryween concert in Los Angeles on October 31.

As per the Page Six report, “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.”

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond,” the source told the outfit.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” the source explained. “This is the right thing for both of them.”