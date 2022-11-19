Mandy Moore ‘would totally be down’ if Disney asks her to return in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Mandy Moore says she would be willing to return for Princess Diaries 3 if Disney asks her to reprise her role.

In an interview with Us Weekly, A Walk to Remember star said she doubts she will be in the upcoming romantic comedy.



“I wasn’t a part of the second movie. I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film,” the actor told the outlet.

However, if she is approached by Disney for the role, the This Is Us alum said she “would totally be down because I had so much fun being a part of the first one.”

“But yeah, I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story. I will watch it regardless!” Moore added.

Moore essayed the role of the iconic mean girl Lana Thomas alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in the first installment of the hit movie.

“I wish I had their numbers and texted them on the regular!” she said about her co-stars while quipping about playing the role of a mean girl, “[It’s] so much more fun than playing the good girl, I have to say.”

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the third installment of the blockbuster movie was in the works at Disney.

However, it is still not confirmed if Hathaway would return as Mia Thermopolis in the highly awaited third part of the movie.