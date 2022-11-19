 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton's allegiances in Fifa World Cup dubbed 'tricky'

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton's allegiances in Fifa World Cup dubbed 'tricky'

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new titles could create 'tricky' situation amid their allegiances in Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

The parents of three are seemingly under pressure to either declare their support for England or Wales as William has been a long-time fan of Team England but if he supports them, he’d overlook his title.

Kate and William were recently given the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer warned the couple could face a “real problem” just over their support to either side.

“[William] is Prince of Wales, Kate is Princess of Wales, but also they are patrons of English sporting governing bodies and the national sides, in effect.

“In Wales in particular, I think it is fair to say Welsh nationalists and Plaid Cymru supporters have seized on this.

“He is patron of the Welsh rugby union and Kate’s patronages include the English rugby union and the rugby football league as well, so it is a tricky one for them,” he said.

