Italian town that will pay you $30,000 to move there

Towns in Italy have been trying to repopulate themselves and are launching clever schemes to lure people in.

There are some neglected houses in the town of Presicce that are being sold for just a little more than a dollar. Others are selling for shocking knockdown prices.

Presicce in Italy's region of Puglia is an exquisite place that has recently entered the game. Some officials have said that people who move to the town and take up residency will be paid 30,000 euros which is roughly $30,000.

The houses that are up for sale are mostly properties that have been abandoned by the original owners. They cost around 25,000 euros which means the payment given by officials could be enough for people to buy their own homes and own properties in a picturesque place.

The location is surrounded by nature, with powder beaches and clear waters of Santa Maria di Leuca close by. The authorities hope that the cash incentive will attract people and populate a region where newborns decrease every year.

"There are many empty homes in the historical centre built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents," local councillor Alfredo Palese told CNN.

"It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying."



Palese added that the details were being finalised but that the town is ready to launch applications very soon. The application form and the information will be available on the town hall website in the upcoming weeks.

"The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it if needed," he said.



By now, the Presicce and Acquarica have around 9,000 residents, but the older parts of the community still need to be populated.

There are other schemes as well like baby bonuses for couples with kids and tax benefits for people interested in setting up businesses.

There are many activities in the town. Biking and trekking routes along with sheep-grazing fields, pleasant weather and abandoned stone forts help residents truly unwind.

The region is also known for its cuisine. The iconic handmade pasta pancakes leave most people wanting for more. There are many food festivals that offer residents to try popular fried fish delicacies and other food tastings. The festivals also feature several artistic and cultural activities like folk dances, music, and antique crafts.