Saturday Nov 19 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio on what he learned from Martin Scorsese as an actor

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on what he learned from Martin Scorsese as an actor

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently weighed in on his working experience with Martin Scorsese over the years.

According to Independent, DiCaprio shared what he had learned from Scorsese as an actor ahead of his forthcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

“As a young actor standing beside him during the creative process of making a movie, I discovered that, just like a painting, a sculpture, music or theatre, film was just as essential, relevant [and], as a matter of fact, the most integral art form of our time,” said the Oscar-winning star.

DiCaprio continued, “I felt I could truly own the term artist by working alongside him.”

Gushing over his Scorsese creative side, the 48-year-old commented, “No one is more knowledgeable, more committed, or draws more inspiration from the film art than the director.”

“There is almost no aspect of his life, creative or personal, where Martin doesn’t reference the history of movies,” added DiCaprio.

For the unversed, the actor first collaborated with Scorsese on 2002 movie Gangs of New York

Later they both worked together in movies including The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Departed, which gave Scorsese his first Oscar for Best Director.

