 
world
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Reuters

New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his welcome, as Russias attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2022.— Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his welcome, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2022.— Reuters

KYIV: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.

"Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

Sunak said in a statement that Britain would provide a new 50 million pound ($60 million) package that includes anti-aircraft guns and technology such as radar to counter drone attacks. Britain also said it would increase the training it provides to Ukraine's armed forces.

"While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air," Sunak said in his statement.

"We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv, and he welcomed the continued support from London.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, a pledge that Sunak has maintained.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defences from the West.

More From World:

Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq
Biden granddaughter Naomi married in White House wedding

Biden granddaughter Naomi married in White House wedding
WATCH: Groom comes under fire for arriving at wedding in coffin

WATCH: Groom comes under fire for arriving at wedding in coffin
First step in reaffirming climate justice, Pakistan says as COP27 adopts 'loss and damage' fund

First step in reaffirming climate justice, Pakistan says as COP27 adopts 'loss and damage' fund
Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account
Malaysia heads for hung parliament in tight election race

Malaysia heads for hung parliament in tight election race
Italian town that will pay you $30,000 to move there

Italian town that will pay you $30,000 to move there
WATCH: Plane crashes on Peruvian runway, two firefighters dead

WATCH: Plane crashes on Peruvian runway, two firefighters dead
Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting

Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting
Almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged

Almost half Ukraine's energy system reported badly damaged
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons

North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
North Korea's Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test

North Korea's Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test