BTS' Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now: Listen

BTS Jungkook official soundtrack 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 out now

BTS' Jungkook dropped the highly-anticipated single for the opening ceremony of the Qatar FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

On November 20, Soompi reported that Jungkook contribution to the football international tournament 2022 soundtrack Dreamers has released just before few hours ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA Cup 2022.



At the opening ceremony, Jungkook will be performed for the very first time with Qatari singer Fahad-al-Kubaisi.

A music video of the soundtrack Dreamers will also be released on the Youtube channel of FIFA's officials on November 22.

Check out the Jungkook new soundtrack for FIFA Cup Qatar 2022:

File footage

Recently, BTS official label officially dropped the cover poster of the soundtrack Dreamers.



Jungkook is now the first artist in history who will perform solo at the world's biggest football event with soundtrack Dreamers after Ricky Martin in 1998.

