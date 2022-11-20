 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Web Desk

'Indian Matchmaking' to get another season, confirms Sima Taparia

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia in the lead role
Indian Matchmaking, a popular web series of Netflix, will be getting another season after the success of the previous two seasons, confirms actor Sima Taparia.

During an event, Sima spoke about the criticism that the Indian Matchmaking received. She further revealed the story of one of her clients named Aparna.

While talking about her series, she confirmed that the Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for another season. “You’ll see Season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It’s ready completely. It will come out within a few months, remarked Sima.”

The popular Netflix series that features Sima Taparia as the lead actor has had two seasons which made a record numbers. In the show, Sima meets clients all over the world and help them finding suitable partners.

As per IndiaToday, the Indian Matchmaking has been trolled on social media for its regressive nature.   

