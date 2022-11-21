Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Saudi Arabia for the shoot of 'Dunki'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving an Honorary Award at the Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival.

The prestigious award will be given to him at the opening ceremony of the festival for his remarkable contribution in the film industry.

SRK expressed his excitement and said: “I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Red Sea IFF CEO Mohammad Al Turki also spoke about the same, he added: “We are thrilled to be honoring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today.”

“After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December, said Turki.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has some big budgets films coming his way including Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, reports IndiaToday.