Monday Nov 21 2022
‘Institutionally muzzled’ Meghan Markle is ‘finally speaking out’

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Meghan Markle has finally been ‘allowed’ to speak out after being ‘muzzled’ for years by the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Tessa Dunlop made these revelations while speaking to Talk TV host Sarah Hewson.

She began by pointing out the incoming changes that are ‘sure to rock the boat’ and admitted, “I don’t think it’s necessarily a rebrand; I think it’s building on old Meghan.”

“She’s taken what she can from the ancient institution that is monarchy, she’s enjoyed the trappings, and she’s re-parked her guns on the big, lush lawns of America, and she’s showing the world her voice in a way that she felt was muzzled when she was within the institution.”

Before concluding she also added, “This is I think what Meghan was always about, prior to marrying Harry. He emboldened her and made sure that together they’re more than the sum of their parts.”

