 
health
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
AFP

Japan region taps toilet paper to help suicidal youth

By
AFP

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Representational image of a toilet paper roll. — Pexels
Representational image of a toilet paper roll. — Pexels

TOKYO: Authorities in central Japan are trying an unusual new approach to tackle the country's longstanding suicide problem: printing messages of support on toilet paper.

"Dear you, who might want to end it all," reads the toilet paper being used in an unusual new initiative to reach out to suicidal young people in the country.

Suicide is a longstanding problem in Japan, and like many places, the country saw a spike in deaths by suicide during parts of the pandemic.

The number of elementary, middle and high school-age students dying by suicide hit a new record of 499 in 2020, according to the health ministry.

Officials in Yamanashi thought printing reassuring messages and suicide-prevention hotline numbers on sheets of toilet papers might be an effective and discreet way to help distressed young people.

"You're alone in the toilet. We felt that it's at moments like this when you might be more prone to thoughts of anguish", Yamanashi official Kenichi Miyazawa told AFP.

The campaign involves 6,000 rolls printed with messages and phone numbers, which were distributed to 12 regional universities last month.

Interspersed between illustrations such as a curled-up cat and an umbrella-holding woman looking up into the sky are messages crafted by a mental health professional that are intended to allay loneliness.

"Dear you, spending painful days pretending to be okay for someone else", reads one message written in blue on the white paper.

"You don't need to tell us everything... but how about just a little of it?"

More From Health:

Recreational use of 'laughing gas' rising: EU drugs agency

Recreational use of 'laughing gas' rising: EU drugs agency
China reports first Covid death since May

China reports first Covid death since May
Half of the world’s population ignoring oral health, WHO reveals

Half of the world’s population ignoring oral health, WHO reveals
Study shows Apple AirPods can work as costly hearing aids

Study shows Apple AirPods can work as costly hearing aids
GABA could be the next popular sleeping aid

GABA could be the next popular sleeping aid
Study shows miraculous health benefits of honey

Study shows miraculous health benefits of honey
WHO, UNICEF to provide anti-diphtheria serum to Pakistan as 39 children die

WHO, UNICEF to provide anti-diphtheria serum to Pakistan as 39 children die
Here is how to naturally boost 'happy chemical' in your body

Here is how to naturally boost 'happy chemical' in your body
Overlooked signs of autism in women

Overlooked signs of autism in women
Headphones, loud noise venues may cause hearing loss: study

Headphones, loud noise venues may cause hearing loss: study
Hey, new parents — go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!

Hey, new parents — go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
New treatment helps paralysed people walk again

New treatment helps paralysed people walk again