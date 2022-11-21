Harry Styles to headline Leeds Festival, ‘leaked’ official poster for event sparks frenzy

Harry Styles continues to make waves in the music world as the singer is said to be preparing to headline the upcoming Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2023, it has been reported.

While there is no official announcement yet, a leaked official poster of the upcoming event has taken the internet by storm.

The Harry’s House singer is currently gearing up for the South American leg of his global Love On Tour, stadium tour.

Now, it's claimed that he would be performing at Bramham Park and Richfield Avenue for the iconic festivals.

Reports have been making rounds on the internet that an "official poster" for the summer event has been leaked online – claiming the Watermelon Sugar singer will join the likes of Muse, Noel Gallagher, Dua Lipa and Aitch on the bill.

Leeds Festival 2023 has been confirmed to take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27. Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, who oversees Leeds Fest and sister event Reading Festival, has confirmed three 2023 headliners have been booked.

Meanwhile, Styles has been all over the news since he and Olivia Wilde announced to ‘take a break’ from their nearly two years relationship.