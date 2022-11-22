Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Twitter/@business/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in the federal capital Tuesday ended proceedings in an assets beyond means case against Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.



"After the [National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022], this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of this court," judge Mohammad Bashir remarked while hearing today's proceedings.

The court had reserved the verdict a day earlier.

While announcing the verdict, the court also noted that since the case does not fall under its ambit, it does not have the authority to issue an on the acquittal plea that Dar had filed.

"We can neither announce a decision in favour of NAB nor can we issue a decision in favour of the suspect. The trial against Ishaq Dar ends here," judge Bashir added.

More to follow...