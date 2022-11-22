 
business
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Court ends proceedings in assets beyond means case against Ishaq Dar

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Twitter/@business/File
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — Twitter/@business/File

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in the federal capital Tuesday ended proceedings in an assets beyond means case against Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

"After the [National Accountability (Second Amendment) Act 2022], this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of this court," judge Mohammad Bashir remarked while hearing today's proceedings. 

The court had reserved the verdict a day earlier. 

While announcing the verdict, the court also noted that since the case does not fall under its ambit, it does not have the authority to issue an on the acquittal plea that Dar had filed.

"We can neither announce a decision in favour of NAB nor can we issue a decision in favour of the suspect. The trial against Ishaq Dar ends here," judge Bashir added.

More to follow...

More From Business:

Toshkhana reference: Court records district election commissioner's statement

Toshkhana reference: Court records district election commissioner's statement

Court adjourns proceedings to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case till December 3

Court adjourns proceedings to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case till December 3
US committed to boost trade, investment in Pakistan: Ambassador Blome

US committed to boost trade, investment in Pakistan: Ambassador Blome
No evidence of murder plot against Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif: Tasnim Haider

No evidence of murder plot against Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif: Tasnim Haider
Ex-deputy commissioner's son shoots cop dead in Karachi's Defence

Ex-deputy commissioner's son shoots cop dead in Karachi's Defence
Sadiq Sanjrani seeks support from political parties over expected no-trust move

Sadiq Sanjrani seeks support from political parties over expected no-trust move
Pakistan's credit default swap shoots up to 92.53% amid political unrest

Pakistan's credit default swap shoots up to 92.53% amid political unrest
Govt aims to facilitate business community for economic boost: Ishaq Dar

Govt aims to facilitate business community for economic boost: Ishaq Dar
PDM chief says won't allow Imran Khan to form govt again

PDM chief says won't allow Imran Khan to form govt again
Army chief's appointment notification to be issued by Nov 26: Khawaja Asif

Army chief's appointment notification to be issued by Nov 26: Khawaja Asif
Oil prices hit 10-month low on OPEC+ production boost report

Oil prices hit 10-month low on OPEC+ production boost report
GHQ in loop about PM’s letter on army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif

GHQ in loop about PM’s letter on army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif