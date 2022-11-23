 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for sharing insulting accusations against King Charles’ monarchy.

This issue has been addressed by the former aide to Minister Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner.

He issued his call out on Twitter and blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the process.

He urged King Charles to make ‘swift’ work of the Sussexes in light of their anti-bullying award.

He wrote, “An insult to the British Monarchy. Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their royal titles swiftly and decisively.”

This admission by Mr Gardiner comes shortly the niece of John F. Kennedy spoke to the Telegraph.

In her interview, she sided with Harry and Meghan, and even lauded them for ‘taking on’ the monarchy.

She said at the time, “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

“Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done,” she also added before concluding. 

