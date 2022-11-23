BTS ARMY hilariously react to RM interacting lucky fans in the upcoming album promotion event

BTS RM got fans jealous as he will be entertaining some of the 200 lucky fans in his upcoming album promotion event on December 3.

On November 23, BigHit announced that RM will be holding an exclusive small performance recording session, limited to 200 lucky ARMY.



According to Koreaboo, the limited cap is so RM can interact with fans effectively. There is also a criterion, posted on Weverse app, for the eligibility of those who can participate in the event.

The participant has to be an ARMY membership holder and purchase RM’s upcoming album Indigo in the set version, or the book and postcard edition together, from the Weverse Global Shop in order to enter the raffle.

Furthermore, there is also an age limit to participate. People born after December 31, 2002, won't be eligible to enter. In order to keep the sessions there will also not be a camera recording of the session.

This means that the complete interactive session will be confidential until official videos are released.

Although ARMY are excited to see RM in his upcoming promotional schedule, many were not able to contain their envy of the lucky ones who will be able to interact with him.

Check out how ARMY reacted on Twitter:

1. “That should be me”:



2. ARSON:



3. The lawful evil:



4. “They Don’t Love You Like I Do”:



5. The chaotic evil:





