 
world
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Reuters

Ukraine leadership can 'end suffering' by meeting Russian demands: Kremlin

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021.— Reuters
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021.— Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict.

Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have forced millions of people to go without light, water or heating for hours or days at a time, just as outdoor temperatures fall below freezing.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "there have been no strikes on 'social' targets and there are none — special attention is paid to this".

"As for targets that are directly or indirectly related to military potential, they are accordingly subject to strikes," he said.

Peskov was asked how the suffering of Ukraine's civilian population could be reconciled with President Vladimir Putin's positions. Putin has said Russia does not wish to destroy Ukraine or its people.

"The leadership of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal, has every opportunity to resolve the situation in such a way as to fulfil the requirements of the Russian side and, accordingly, end all possible suffering among the population."

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said more Western support is needed to help it meet its growing reconstruction costs following this week's escalation of Russian missile attacks.

In August the World Bank estimated it would take $105 billion to repair Ukraine's physical infrastructure but Marchenko told Reuters that number was rising.

"Unfortunately this number grows every day and in the worst case scenario will increase significantly," he said in emailed comments.

Marchenko added current Western support meant "we'll have approximately $3 to 3.5 billion a month vs $5 billion this year," which should be enough to keep the government running.

More From World:

Teenager in India arrested for proposing to 13-year-old girl on social media

Teenager in India arrested for proposing to 13-year-old girl on social media
WATCH: Indonesia boy, 6, rescued from quake rubble after two days

WATCH: Indonesia boy, 6, rescued from quake rubble after two days
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia
China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

China COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar appointed prime minister

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar appointed prime minister
Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant

Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant
Teen and senior citizen among victims of Walmart Virginia shooting

Teen and senior citizen among victims of Walmart Virginia shooting
Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers
France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month

France shocked by second schoolgirl rape and murder in a month
US Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns

US Supreme Court clears way for lawmakers to get Trump's tax returns
Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula

Bolsonaro challenges Brazil election he lost to Lula
Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant

Stick-wielding men smash surveillance cameras at China iPhone plant