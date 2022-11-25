 
Nigerian start-up uses tech to help the visually impaired

A Vinsighte team member assists a visually impaired student with the Visis app, which aims at helping him read, at Pacelli School for the Blind and Partially Sighted Children, in Lagos, Nigeria, October 12, 2022.— Reuters
LAGOS: A Nigerian start-up called Vinsighte is using technology to assist the visually impaired, with several products including "smart" reading glasses that convert text to audio.

About 15.3% of the world's blind population resides in Africa, according to the World Health Organization, where they often lack the resources and support needed to succeed in school and everyday life.

"I wanted to just try and see if we could build something that could solve the problem and that was where it all started," said Vinsighte CEO Kolawole Tomi.

The company distributes its products to schools and institutions and estimates it has reached about 5,000 people.

